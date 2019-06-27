Report of shots fired into home in Anderson under investigation, police say

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials are investigating a report of shots being fired into a home along King Street early Thursday morning.

Anderson County dispatchers said a report of shots being fired into a home in the 900 block of King Street came in just after 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

According to Capt. Mike Aikens with Anderson Police, people woke up to the gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Aikens said no suspects have been identified at this time and said it is unknown if the shooter was in a vehicle or on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

