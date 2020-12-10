Report paints dim picture of COVID-19 impact on Spartanburg Co. non-profits

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Numbers from a recent report are giving a grim insight to what non-profits in South Carolina are up against during this pandemic. It shows 15% of non-profits in Spartanburg County that responded to the survey are out of funds and nearly two thirds of organizations in the area said in that survey, they can only survive another six months without additional funding.

A kitchen full of tools to deliver nourishment, a thrift store stocked with an eclectic bunch of items and treasures.

These places have something in common. They’re non-profit organizations in Spartanburg County that have faced a tough year.

“It’s just a season that we’ll all remember,” said Founder/President of Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Jayne McQueen.

Jayne McQueen with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg founded this organization decades ago to fill a need in her community. A need that has grown rapidly in the last couple of months.

“We have about 400 new recipients because of COVID,” McQueen told us.

That need is also being felt blocks away.

“People are coming out of the woodwork to get help,” said CEO of Greater Spartanburg Ministries, Rev. Kevin Koger.

Rev. Kevin Koger with Greater Spartanburg Ministries is in a similar spot, a lot more people to serve but less funding to do it.

Alex Moore with United Way of the Piedmont told 7 News, a statewide survey reveals 23% of leaders with non-profits in the county who responded to the report said they can only operate for a few more months without additional funds.

“Without those non-profits there, it is a little scary to think about the potential impact it could have in the community,” said Senior Director of Marketing & Communications with United Way of the Piedmont, Alex Moore.

A leading reason behind these numbers, less fundraising opportunities in the middle of a pandemic.

“The galas, and the auctions and the things we all love going to just haven’t been able to happen this year,” Moore said.

“Our events over 12 months raise over half a million dollars,” McQueen told 7 News.

“That particular event, we’re usually hoping and counting on $25,000 to support our budget,” Rev. Koger said.

However, there’s hope during a season dedicated to just that.

“The Christmas season is a big giving season,” Koger told us.

Both leaders of these organizations told 7 News, their services won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

“It may be a rough journey, it may have its challenges on the way, we just have to be faithful,” said McQueen.

The Riley Center for Livable Communities at the College of Charleston conducted this survey.

At Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, they’re also in need of volunteers. If you would like to help either of these organizations, you can find links to their website below.

Mobile Meals of Spartanburg: https://www.mobile-meals.org/