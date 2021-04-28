Report: Panthers trade Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers have traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Pelissero said that Carolina will pay a portion of Bridgewater 2021 compensation as part of a restructured contract so the deal could be finalized with the Broncos.

The Panthers pick up the 191st overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft with the trade.

A change for Bridgewater seemed imminent after the Panthers traded three picks for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Panthers will send New York a 2021 sixth-round pick (226), and a 2022 second-round and fourth-round draft pick.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store