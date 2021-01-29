Report: Pilot missed runway just before foggy SC crash

Officials clean up the scene following a small plane crash during dense fog in a residential neighborhood on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Authorities say the woman in the home was able to get out safely and have not given information on the condition of anyone aboard the plane. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal investigators say the pilot of a small plane killed earlier this month in a crash near a South Carolina airport told air traffic controllers he missed the runway in foggy weather just before he crashed.

Farhad Rostampour was flying his Beechcraft BE-33 from Greenville when he was killed in the crash trying to land in Columbia on Jan. 13.

The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says Rostampour had just turned his plane away from the attempted landing when his wing hit a home about a half-mile from the airport in Columbia.

Fog had lowered visibility to a quarter-mile in the area at the time of the crash.