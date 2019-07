SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– A new study says there were unsafe levels of pollution at some U.S. beaches in 2018.

The report was done by two nonprofits and released Tuesday. It found thousands of beaches across the U.S. had unsafe levels of water pollution at least one day last year.

Sources of the pollution included runoff from cities, sewage overflow, failing septic systems, and concentrated livestock manure.

The report warned the contamination could pose a health threat.