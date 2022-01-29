Reports: Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

(WSPA) – NFL quarterback Tom Brady is retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter reported Saturday afternoon.

Despite the early reports, Mike Silver later reported that Brady contacted the Buccaneers front office stating that he has not yet made a final decision.

Tom Brady Sr. also reportedly told KRON that his son “is not retiring.”

If the retirement reports ultimately hold up, Brady ends his career as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP.

He’s NFL’s all time leader in passing touchdowns (624), passing yards (85,520) and wins (243).

Brady, 44, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and became the full-time starter in just his second season. He led the team to its first of six Super Bowl victories.

He left the Patriots through free agency in 2020 and helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win since 2003.

Brady was selected to 15 Pro Bowls and was a six-time All-Pro in his career. He went 7-3 in the Super Bowl.