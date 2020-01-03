Republican candidates for Greenville County Sheriff debate ahead of primary

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA)- Thursday night the Republican candidates for Greenville County Sheriff met in Pelzer for a debate hosted by the Southern Greenville County Community Watch group.

Democrat Paul Guy is running in the general election on March 10, but with Republicans winning elections in Greenville County in recent years, some see this primary as determining who the next sheriff will be.

At the debate, the candidates were asked about issues ranging from animal cruelty to wasteful spending. Each candidate also got a chance to speak about whatever they wanted to for a minute.

Robert Whatley spoke about the importance of community watch groups.

“It allows us to more laser focus our patrol on the right spots instead of just generally riding around a geographic area like south Greenville hoping we happenstance up on the crime in progress,” he said.

Hobart Lewis touched on how important this election is.

“I know there’s a great divide right now between law enforcement and this community,” he said. “I’m asking you to give me a chance to repair that. I believe we have a plan for that.”

Sean Zukowsky said he wants to positively impact the community.

“I’ve led a principled life of service to country and now to my community, and that is truly what has propelled me into this environment,” he said.

Darius Hall spoke about the sacrifices he’s made in his 25 years at the sheriff’s office.

“Back to our childhood days…when you played sports, you picked the people who you knew could play, who were going to take care of you, who were going to help you win,” he said. “I’m that guy for you.”

A.T. “Tommy” Smith touted his local roots and his experience working at the Secret Service.

“What I bring is professionalism that has occurred on both sides of the road,” he said. “I’m a homeboy here. I was born and raised here, was a deputy sheriff here. I was a dispatcher. I was a sergeant and lieutenant, and then I went to the other side of the road. And I led complex federal investigations, and I moved up and was in a leadership role there.”

The republican primary is next Tuesday, January 7.

You can watch the full debate on the WSPA 7News Facebook page.