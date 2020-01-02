Republican candidates in Greenville Co. sheriff’s race to debate in Pelzer

PELZER, SC (WSPA) – Tonight, the five Republican candidates vying to be the next sheriff of Greenville County are squaring off on a debate stage in Pelzer.

The community watch group hosting the debate sent out the questions ahead of time, saying some of them will require research.

Some of the issues they’ll be asked about range from finding money to supplement the sheriff’s office budget, dealing with gangs and having a diverse command staff.

Candidates will also have the opportunity to discuss any topic of their choice.

The debate will start at 7 p.m. at Cowboy Church on Augusta Road.

