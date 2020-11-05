Republican Josh Kimbrell unseated longtime Democratic Senator Glenn Reese in Spartanburg’s District 11.

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Republican Josh Kimbrell unseated longtime Senator Glenn Reese in District 11.

The change in District 11’s senate seat is an end of an era for Spartanburg, but it’s also the beginning of something new.

After nearly 30 years of serving as a the Democratic State Senator in Columbia, Glenn Reese will no longer represent the people of Spartanburg.

“I would say to him, thanks for your service and thanks for a spirited campaign.” South Carolina Republican Josh Kimbrell said.

Kimbrell defeated the incumbent in Tuesday’s election.

“Early on we felt pretty good with some of the early tabulations on the door at the various polls, but the official results we didn’t get until darn near 3 am.” Kimbrell said.

District 11 covers Spartanburg County, Boiling Springs, Chesnee and Inman.

For the Kimbrell campaign reaching non-traditional voters was important.

“We were happy to see in my race last night, we did very well with latino voters, we increased the percentage of african american voters that voted for a republican senate candidate. Kimbrell said.

Campaign workers made phone calls, knocked on door and even mailed flyers. Both Reese and Kimbrell acknowledge that straight party voting helped republican candidates.

“We think that there is some affect to that and certainly the president has strong coattails here.” Kimbrell said.

Kimbrell ran on a platform of economic develoment, lower taxes, protecting life and defending the second amendment, topics that tax payers voted to support.

“I want to build a coalition of all of us building a community that works for everybody together.” Kimbrell said.

Kimbrell finished with 55-percent of the vote, Senator Reese received 44-percent of the vote.