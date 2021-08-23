Rescue efforts continue in Cruso, Officials update at Monday presser

Cruso, North Carolina (WSPA) – The search continues in North Carolina for one person still missing after heavy flooding in Cruso, North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper declaring a State of Emergency opens the door to federal help for the process.

Water from the storm left communities soaked and the water flowing from the mountains brought more flooding and a lot of damage.

5 people are confirmed dead as the search continues for one person.

After more than 35 years of living in Cruso, this is the worst storm Tammy Maney and her husband have seen, but in the midst of all the rubble, helping hands just seem to show up.

“There’s been people coming in here, they say I’m here tell me what to do. I’ve got gloves and I’ve got shovels, I’ve got something in my car, what do you need I’ll go get it if I can.” Cruso resident, Tammy Maney said.

Information released during Monday’s news conference included information about their new website called RecoverHaywood.com, which has housing information and info those affected can use.

“Our DOT folks as well as our power and data infrastructure folks trying to get into the areas to start working on these secondary roads that were affected.” Haywood County Emergency Services Director, Travis Donaldson said.

Residents are encouraged to pile debris on their curbs, while officials work to put together a plan to schedule pick-ups.

Those with damage to their homes and property are encouraged to document and call their insurance companies, before they clean. County officials are actively sending out crews to assess damage.

“These damage assessment crews are documenting everything that they find, structural damage, damage to barns, damage to storage facilities any kind of property damage is what we’re looking for to generate these reports, from there it pushes it out to the state, from their it pushes it out to FEMA. That’s where we can get the assistance, hopefully from FEMA. Donaldson said.

Some people lost most of their belongings, pictures of Maney and her family that drifted down stream were returned by neighbors.

The kind gesture brought a little comfort during a time when things are so out of control.

“Water never came in the house before and i was talking to my neighbors and they said waters coming in and I couldn’t do anything.” Maney said.

Haywood County Sheriff confirming reports of looting in hard hit areas, North Carolina Highway Patrol now has 7 officers dedicated to patrolling those areas and checking Identification, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. No arrests have been made so far.

Officials are still counting the number of homes and businesses affected and the overall cost of the storm.