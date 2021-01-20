Rescue efforts underway after hiker injured in area near Yellow Branch Falls in Walhalla

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Emergency Management officials said rescue efforts are underway to reach a hiker who reportedly fell in an area near Yellow Branch Falls in Walhalla.

According to a news release, the woman reportedly fell on the trail and fractured her leg at around 3 p.m., and is about a mile and a half into the woods.

Official said they have been in contact with the hiker and said they are at this time trying to reach the area where she is located.

Around 25 to 40 rescuers are involved in the rescue, including Walhalla Fire Department, Oconee County EMA and Mountain Rest Fire and Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories