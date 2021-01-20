Rescue efforts underway after hiker injured in area near Yellow Branch Falls in Walhalla

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Emergency Management officials said rescue efforts are underway to reach a hiker who reportedly fell in an area near Yellow Branch Falls in Walhalla.

According to a news release, the woman reportedly fell on the trail and fractured her leg at around 3 p.m., and is about a mile and a half into the woods.

Official said they have been in contact with the hiker and said they are at this time trying to reach the area where she is located.

Around 25 to 40 rescuers are involved in the rescue, including Walhalla Fire Department, Oconee County EMA and Mountain Rest Fire and Rescue Squad.