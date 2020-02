GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Berea Fire Department officials confirmed that emergency officials are working to rescue 25 to 30 people trapped inside a business in Greenville County.

According to fire officials, emergency officials are working to rescue people from Mosaic Color and Additives, LLC, located on Sulphur Springs Road.

Fire officials said they will use a high water vehicle to assist in the rescue, which was provided by the county.