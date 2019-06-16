Resident finds ordnance on North Carolina beach, puts it in garden

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
military ordinance

(From: Pine Knoll Shores Police Department/Facebook)

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (AP) – Police in a North Carolina beach town are warning people to be careful after a resident picked up military ordnance from the beach.

The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department issued a statement Friday about the unusual event on the island beach along the North Carolina coast.

Police say a resident found a strange object on the beach then took it home and put it in a flower garden.

The resident became concerned when the object began smoking. It was taken to a fire station and determined to be a phosphorous military ordnance device.

A U.S. Marine Corps unit came and safely disposed of the object. No one was injured.

Lesson of the day? Be careful what you pick up and take home from the beach. A resident found a strange object on the…

Posted by Pine Knoll Shores Police Department on Friday, June 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store