Residents in Norris Ridge Apartments respond after vote to demolish complex

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg city council voted unanimously to tear down Norris Ridge Apartments and replace them with mixed-use facility in it’s place.

Those who live in and around the complex are weighing in about the decision.

For Diane Means sitting on her front porch is a favorite pastime, it’s the perfect place to watch the transformation of her neighborhood.

“it don’t necessarily have to come to tearing it down to change a neighborhood, they just need to do a clean sweep through and it will clean out the neighborhood,” said Diane Means

Ms. Means has lived in the highland area for nearly 48 years, she used to live in Norris Ridge Apartments with her son, when things weren’t so bad.

For Cathy Stafford its a very different experience, she’s already moving out.

“It’s just to much trouble, crime everything and that’s why I’m moving cause I got a 8 year old grandson,” said Cathy Stafford.

While officials are aware that the complex is plagued with crime. Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story said the plan is to build new apartments and townhomes about a mile away from Norris Ridge Apartments on Wofford Street from the current location near the Beacon Restaurant.

“A lot of them don’t have transportation, how they gonna get here and there. then if they have to go to the grocery store for their kids, how they gone get to and from the grocery store… it’s going to be a lot of inconvenience for a lot of people.” said Diane Means.

Officials also see it as an opportunity for positive change. many agree.

“they need to be knocked down and do over and hopefully the next development that they do they’ll have a lot more stricter policies and rules and everything,” said Stafford.

Norris Ridge Apartments has 190 units, the first phase of the new housing development is estimated to be 18 months to two years and cost nearly $20 million dollars.