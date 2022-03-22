ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- A plan for what could be one of the largest housing developments in Anderson is getting some push back from residents.

Plans to turn a 98-acre plot of land into a housing development are underway, but some residents who live across the street from the future neighborhood said they have concerns.

Council members said the city of Anderson is growing rapidly.

“Our area is very desirable; we just won a national award for being one of the friendliest places to retire,” City Councilman Matt Harbin said.

Because of that growth, leaders said more room was needed.

“We’ve had a lot of people move to our area, and they need market rate housing,” Harbin said.

A new neighborhood has been proposed along Williamston Road and Simpson Road.

“Probably one of the largest tracks of land left to be developed,” Harbin said.

The plan would bring 178 new townhomes and 175 new houses to the area.

However, that also means more cars.

Paul Hagan, who lives in the neighborhood across the street, says the traffic is a big concern.

“It’s not going to work, it’s too bad now. People are going to have to leave 15-20 minutes earlier. The roads are not big enough to handle the traffic we currently have,” Hagan said.

City council members admit that’s a challenge.

“We’re working with dot and trying to get a little bit ahead of the curve but that’s always a challenge as you know, it seems like we’re a little bit behind,” Harbin said.

The city council said they will have a second reading on the development this coming Monday, followed by a vote.

City council members said anyone is welcome to come to the meeting Monday to voice their opinions.