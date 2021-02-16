Residents start community garden to fight food insecurity

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – A new community garden in Rutherfordton, N.C. could bring fresh food into the homes of those in need.

This past week volunteers of all ages in the Rutherfordton community came together and put their heart and hard work into the soil with hopes of starting the very first community garden in the area.

The garden was first launched during the month of February. Magnolia Long, organizer of the Rutherforton Community Garden, said they are still in the beginning stages of the garden but they’re hoping to begin planting crops soon.

Long said gardeners formed a list of produce by asking local food banks about the community’s need when it comes to fresh veggies.

Organizers are welcoming community members to get their hands dirty for a good cause and they’re asking for help with monetary donations and gardening tools.

“Hand tools, wheel barrels, a garden shed, picnic table, fencing, irrigation to go into the garden. We are trying to set it up right the first year so we can kinda come back and grow and make this a bigger project in the future,” Long said.

To donate or volunteer with the community garden, contact mlong@rutherfordton.net or visit their Facebook page: Rutherfordton Community Garden.

Tips for starting a community garden where you live: