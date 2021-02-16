Residents start community garden to fight food insecurity

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – A new community garden in Rutherfordton, N.C. could bring fresh food into the homes of those in need.
This past week volunteers of all ages in the Rutherfordton community came together and put their heart and hard work into the soil with hopes of starting the very first community garden in the area.
The garden was first launched during the month of February. Magnolia Long, organizer of the Rutherforton Community Garden, said they are still in the beginning stages of the garden but they’re hoping to begin planting crops soon.
Long said gardeners formed a list of produce by asking local food banks about the community’s need when it comes to fresh veggies.
Organizers are welcoming community members to get their hands dirty for a good cause and they’re asking for help with monetary donations and gardening tools.
“Hand tools, wheel barrels, a garden shed, picnic table, fencing, irrigation to go into the garden. We are trying to set it up right the first year so we can kinda come back and grow and make this a bigger project in the future,” Long said.
To donate or volunteer with the community garden, contact mlong@rutherfordton.net or visit their Facebook page: Rutherfordton Community Garden.
Tips for starting a community garden where you live:
- Spark up a conversation with others who may be interested in a garden: If you’re looking to start a community garden the first step is to get the community talking about your idea. It’s important to ask questions about the process and details about how to effectively grow crops.
- Find a space to start the garden: It’s important to look for a flat, sunny area with plenty of space to grow vegetables.
- Research grants or support opportunities: Local organizations that want to support community gardens may provide grants or donations to help launch the garden. For example, the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide grants to those who want to start a community garden.
- Gather together volunteers and assign tasks: Every garden needs a team of leaders to help with fundraising, gardening, marketing and communications efforts.
- Choose plants based on community need: Identify a need in the community and grow crops that will fulfill that need. Whether there’s a health food desert or a need to reduce grocery costs for struggling families each crop should meet those needs. Make sure to grow plants that are fit for the season. Lastly, create a way to distribute the fully ripe crops to those in need.