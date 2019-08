ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are safe after a tree fell on a house in Anderson on Thursday night.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on South Gossett Street.

Two people are safe after a tree fell on a house in Anderson on Thursday.

Two people are safe after a tree fell on a house in Anderson on Thursday.

Two people are safe after a tree fell on a house in Anderson on Thursday.

According to Anderson Fire officials, two people were inside of the house at the time of the incident and both made it out safe before crews arrived on scene.

Crews said there was no fire, but the house sustained extensive damage.