Resolution approved to remove Asheville Confederate monuments

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Cries for change in Asheville are being heard by city and county leaders. Buncombe County Commissioners have passed a resolution to remove two confederate monuments in town, with the idea of possibly re-purposing a third.

Buncombe County Commissioners shared feedback during their meeting Tuesday evening. Feedback they got from area residents. That includes hundreds of messages urging county leaders to take down confederate monuments in town.

Others are pushing for them to stay.

However that push wasn’t enough. Buncombe County Commissioners passed a resolution to remove three confederate monuments.

That includes The Vance Monument in Pack Square Park, a memorial monument honoring the 60th Regiment of the North Carolina Confederate soldiers located in front of the Buncombe County Courthouse, and a monument known as the “Robert E. Lee Dixie Highway, Colonel John Connally Marker” in Pack Square Park.

“Holding on to some history is important but what’s the right history? I don’t know what that is,” said Asheville Resident, Lydda Noguerol.

It’s a move Lydda Noguerol told us has left her on the fence. She said she believes it’s time for a change. However she backs another option on the table.

“I think that re-purposing anything is always awesome,” said Noguerol.

Re-purposing The Vance Monument is something City Attorney, Brad Branham told us is being discussed.

“Everything from re-purposing the existing monument, to relocating it to removing it. All of those options are on the table and are going to be explored by the task force,” said Asheville City Attorney, Brad Branham.

However the other two are owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. He said county and city leaders are sending them a letter, saying they have 30 days to get back with them on a plan of action. If they don’t, it doesn’t necessarily mean the monuments won’t be taken down.

“If they don’t go ahead with the removal in 90 days, we’re going to take steps to remove those. They are not owned by the city or county but if the owner fails to remove them, they’re currently encroaching into public space,” said Branham.

We reached out to the United Daughters of the Confederacy in North Carolina to see their plan. They sent us the following statement:

“The North Carolina Division, United Daughters of the Confederacy, categorically opposes any effort to destroy, remove, relocate, or mischaracterize Confederate memorials. As we have repeatedly stated, these memorials, which were gifted to cities or counties, are part of North Carolina’s rich history and honor veterans who fought and died for their homes. Just like any other memorial to American veterans, these memorials deserve to remain unmolested. Further, objects of remembrance such as Confederate memorials are protected by state law. Though lawlessness is the order of the day, we support the rule of law. Knee-jerk political partisanship and mobs must be stopped.”

Sara N. Powell, President

North Carolina Division, United Daughters of the Confederacy