Resources for healthcare workers to register for vaccine by today’s deadline

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If you are eligible to get a vaccine during Phase 1a and want priority status, you must be registered with a local hospital by the end of Friday, January 15th.

According to SC DHEC, Phase 1a includes the following:

Healthcare workers Initial focus on frontline healthcare workers at high risk of exposure and mission-critical to the overarching goal of preventing death Healthcare workers and medical staff can use SCHA’s list of hospital contact information to schedule their vaccines.

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Admitted hospital patients, who are aged 65 years and older, as long as they do not currently have COVID-19 and a provider feels it is indicated for them

Anyone 70 years and older, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions

State/local government employees and their contractors who are mission-critical for maintaining operations of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in SC

Healthcare workers include:

Anesthesiology assistants, registered cardiovascular invasive specialists, and operating room staff

Athletic Trainers

American Sign Language (ASL) and other interpreters in healthcare facilities

Autopsy room staff, coroners, embalmers, and funeral home staff at risk of exposure to bodily fluids

Chiropractors

Dentists and dental hygienists and technicians

Dietary and food services staff in healthcare facilities

Environmental services staff in healthcare facilities

Harbor pilots

Home health and hospice workers

Hospital transport personnel

Laboratory personnel and phlebotomists

Licensed dietitians

Medical assistants

Medical first responders (paid and volunteer): EMS; fire department and law enforcement personnel who provide emergency medical care

Nurses, nurse practitioners, and nurse’s aides/ assistants

Opticians and optometrists and assistants/ technicians

Persons providing medical care in correctional facilities and correctional officers

Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians

Physical and occupational therapists and assistants

Physicians, including medical house staff (i.e., interns, residents, fellows), and physician assistants

Podiatrists

Public health healthcare workers who are frequently interacting with persons with potential COVID-19 infection

Radiology technicians

Respiratory care practitioners, such as respiratory therapists

Speech language pathologists and assistants and audiologists

Students and interns of the above categories

Governor Henry Mcmaster said on January 5th that anyone who misses the deadline will still be able to get the shot, but they will need to “go to the back of the line” for the next phase.

If you are eligible for the vaccine, you can find contact information to register at a hospital near you by clicking here.

DHEC also has a “care line” (1) 855- 472- 3432. You cannot set up an appointment through that call line, but representatives will help you find a location. Those calling should expect high call volumes and a longer wait time than usual, according the DHEC’s website.

Prisma Health also has a number to call to request a vaccine appointment: (1) 833- 277- 4762.

Spartanburg Regional now has an online tool to help residents in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union Counties register for a shot, which is accessible starting Friday, January 15th.

To register at that location, click here.

Once Spartanburg Regional receives additional vaccine allocations, they will begin notifying eligible individuals who have registered online.

Residents unable to register online or have additional questions can call Spartanburg Regional’s COVID-19 Customer Service by phone at 864-577-4091.

Additionally, Spartanburg Regional announced a partnership with the University of South Carolina – Upstate that will establish a temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents of Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties.

Beginning the week of Jan. 18, Spartanburg Regional will open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Army National Guard and University Readiness Center at USC Upstate. According to the system, they are prepared to administer between 8,000 and 10,000 doses per week at the clinic.