Restaurant near Pittsburgh puts up massive ‘Ghostbusters’ Halloween display

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – Someone call Ghostbusters… This Italian restaurant is crawling with ghosts!

Angelo’s II is drawing lots of attention for its “Ghostbusters” display.

Posted by Angelo's II on Sunday, October 6, 2019

The Halloween decorations feature Stay Puft Marshmallow Man coming out of the top of the building and green tentacles creeping out of windows.

It has been a big hit with families, especially kids. One man told CNN his child made him drive around the building 15 times.

This isn’t the restaurant’s first over-sized display. In December, a large Santa can be seen peeping from the roof, while Christmas tree appears above the door.

Posted by Angelo's II on Sunday, December 9, 2018

