Restaurant relief fund helping businesses stay open

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Today is the first-day businesses can apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

It’s a fund backed by the Biden Administration to help businesses keep their doors open.

The doors on table 301 are closed permanently. It’s a staple in downtown Greenville, but the owner says he has a very unique perspective on why he has staffing issues.

I addition to daily business expenses, this fund can also be used for utilities and employee sick time.

Food trucks, bars, bakeries and even caterers can apply for the money, asking for no more than $10 million dollars per business.

Those funds will not have to be repaid as long as it is used appropriately by March 11, 2023.

Table 301 Kitchen is closing because they cannot find workers and at least one business owner feels that workers walked away from the industry and found other places of employment.

For many this federal funding is still a much needed lifeline.

“We definitely survived partially because of the PPP funding a year ago. Federal rescue dollars that just recently passed is just one more step forward for the hospitality industry to recover from the decimation that happened to our industry.” Table 301 Restaurant Group, President, Carl Sobocinski said.

Click this link to get more information on how to apply for the fund https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund#section-header-2