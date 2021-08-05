Restaurant Week Greenville kicks off Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Restaurant Week Greenville is returning Thursday, August 5.

Restaurant Week gives you the opportunity to take a culinary tour through Greenville during an 11-day event.

As in years past, participating restaurants will offer special menus for dining in; however, some restaurants will also offer takeout and delivery options for diners who wish to stay home. Organizers say this gives consumers the opportunity to “enjoy fantastic meals at great prices, while giving restaurants a much-needed boost.”

From casual to high-end restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Restaurant Week Greenville runs through Sunday, August 15.

For a list of participating restaurants and menus, visit the Restaurant Week Greenville website here.