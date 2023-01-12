GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Thursday marks the beginning of South Carolina Restaurant Week and there is plenty of options in the Upstate.

There are about 50 restaurants in Greenville County and nine restaurants in Spartanburg County. participating in the culinary celebration this week.

Not only can you find great deals during this week, but you can also help restaurants get a boost of exposure.

Special offerings at certain restaurants may include brand-new items or multi-course meals for a discounted price.

Restaurant Week spans from casual settings to fine dining experiences.

The event is 11 days long from Thursday, January 12 to Sunday, January 22 during lunch and dinner hours.

You can find the full list of restaurants and deals here.