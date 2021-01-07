Restaurant Week SC begins with some restaurants offering expanded options with prefix menu

Greenville, S.C. (WPSA-TV) The coronavirus pandemic is causing some restaurants to expand their dining options for those customers who want to support them during Restaurant week SC.

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association holds the week each year in January, historically because the month was slower than others for dining out and restaurants wanted to encourage diners to experience their restaurants with new and creative dishes.

Hundreds of restaurants are participating this year from Jan 7-17 asking diners to choose from a prefix menu at a specific price. Many restaurants are also offering online ordering for the first time ever during restaurant week, select delivery options and take-out .

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Greenville is offering a lunch and dinner restaurant week menu for dine-in or on their outdoor patio. They will include several salad selections, burgers, steaks, soups and desserts.

Some restaurants have also opted to take safety a step further and take the Palmetto Priority Pledge. It’s a certification showing the restaurant has completed extra training and safety measures specified by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.