Restaurant Week South Carolina 2020 in full swing

Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA-TV)

Restaurant week South Carolina 2020 is in full swing and more than 70 restaurants in the Upstate area are offering special menus.



At Craft 670 at the Embassy Suites on Verde in Greenville, Chef Alan Scott said he models his restaurant week menu off of what he looks for in a meal.

The “week” runs Jan 9-19 and began years ago to bring patrons to restaurants during a typically slow time of year for eating out.

General Manager Steve Klotz of Spare Time Greenville said he’s hoping to get the word out that their restaurant week menu is a real bargain. He told viewers his menu is $35 per couple and features options for the family.

Menus offer several different courses for a predetermined price and often include a wine pairing and a dessert.



For menus and pricing visit https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/