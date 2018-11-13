News

Restaurants encourage customers to put down their phones

A new dining trend

Nov 13, 2018

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 04:46 AM EST

New York, NY - Some of the trendiest restaurants in New York and New Jersey are hoping to start a new fad.

As customers are seated at their tables, they're encouraged to put cell phones away, and focus on talking to their dining partners.

One eatery supplies a lovely, antique box on each table.  Inside the box is a note suggesting a more "human" dining experience.   Another offers a champagne bucket in which diners can place phones.

Restaurateurs say response has been mixed, but most customer are appreciate of the chance to "unplug."

