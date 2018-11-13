Restaurants encourage customers to put down their phones

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York, NY - Some of the trendiest restaurants in New York and New Jersey are hoping to start a new fad.

As customers are seated at their tables, they're encouraged to put cell phones away, and focus on talking to their dining partners.

One eatery supplies a lovely, antique box on each table. Inside the box is a note suggesting a more "human" dining experience. Another offers a champagne bucket in which diners can place phones.

Restaurateurs say response has been mixed, but most customer are appreciate of the chance to "unplug."