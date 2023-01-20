Hendersonville, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Education Foundation and the Henderson County Public Schools are partnering for the sixth year to raise money to feed kids outside of school.
The local restaurant community has supported the annual Food for Thought Campaign in its various iterations.
The 2023 Food for Thought event is asking the public to make a $5 or more donation at one of the participating restaurants.
Donators will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift card to the restaurant where they made their donation.
Using the provided envelope at each restaurant, simply make a donation to the Henderson County Education Foundation.
All 26 participating restaurants have donated a $50 gift card to be used for the drawings.
Executive Director of the Henderson County Education Foundation Peggy Marshall said the demand for free and reduced lunch has increased.
They are noticing families are having to make tough decisions on how to afford meals and bills so this fundraiser is to help those people.
Here’s a list of restaurants participating from January 20- January 27.
Participating restaurants:
Arabella Breakfast
Black Bear Coffee & Café
Blue Sky Café
Bold Rock Mills River Cidery
Breedloves Family Restaurant
A Day in the Country Café
Dry Falls Brewing
Dugout
Eggs Up Grill
HenDough Chicken & Donuts
Kingmakers Draft
Marinos Pizza
Mezzaluna Pizza (Sports)
Mike’s on Main
305 Lounge & Eatery
Moes Original BBQ
Montes Sub Shop
Oklawaha Brewing Co
Pop’s Diner
Postero
Shine
Southern Appalachian Brewery
Three Chopt Sandwich Shoppe
West First Wood-Fired Pizza
White Duck Taco Shop
Zen Hen Café
For more information, visit hcefnc.org or call (828) 697-5551