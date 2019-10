SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – It is National Taco day.

The day, which always falls on Oct. 4th, honors the Mexican dish and this year, several restaurants are offering special deals.

Jack in the Box will be giving away their new tacos with any purchase, but you’ll need to sign up for their E-Club at their website.

Taco Bell has a special $5 gift set available to customers. The set comes with four tacos, two crunchy tacos, and two nacho cheese Doritos locos.