Restrictions coming to Spartanburg Co. intersection, officials say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Changes could soon be on the way for a busy Spartanburg County intersection.

7 News learned what road officials have planned and what some drivers think about it.

“It’s been an issue that residents have suffered with for many years now,” driver Kim Caton said.

Kim Caton lives near the intersection of Highway 290 and Berry Shoals Road in Duncan. She said she gets stopped there every day on her way to work.

“Just to turn right, I’ve had to wait 10-15 minutes in that morning commute; and, quite frankly, I’ve had to find other alternatives and other routes, just to make it to work on time,” she said.

And Caton told 7 News she’s not the only one. With the number of homes on Berry Shoals Road, she said traffic jams in the morning and afternoon are not uncommon.

“I would say up to a mile, probably 20 or 30 cars at times,” Caton said.

In an attempt to fix this problem, SCDOT has proposed putting intermittent restrictions on the intersection.

“You could not turn left on to 290 from Berry Shoals Road in the morning, from 7:00-9:00, and in the afternoon, from 4:00-6:00,” Pete Poore, with SCDOT, said.

Instead, Poore said drivers on Berry Shoals Road would be sent down to Tucapau Road, which does have a left turn lane on to Hwy 290.

Poore said they’ve talked the plan out with local leaders and have heard no negative feedback.

“We believe it will work,” Poore said. “Drivers will still be able to get through, even if they have to go another block or two down the road.”

Caton told 7 News she doesn’t believe the new route is a good idea, saying it won’t save time.

“That will just cause more accidents and more traffic further down the road,” she said.

Caton believes there’s a better option: widening Berry Shoals Road and adding a lane.

“There’s just not enough room there,” she said. “We have to do something to make this safer for everyone.”

She said she hopes SCDOT will schedule meetings for public input.

“The community voice needs to be heard,” she said. “It’s going to cost money, but, in the long run, that money could save lives. That money could make our area better and stronger.”

SCDOT says they’re hopeful that, in the future, they can get the funding needed to add a left turn lane at the intersection, but, for now, they’re hoping this lower-cost fix will be effective.

It’s unclear at this time when the new signs will be put up, but SCDOT told us they’d keep us in the loop and, as we learn more, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.