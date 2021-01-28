Retailers at Morgan Square express concerns for business as road continues to remain closed to vehicles

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Some downtown Spartanburg retailers are calling for change. They told 7 News, they’re barely making it and business hasn’t been the same since part of Main Street closed to traffic to accommodate outdoor dining.

A coaching and learning environment Derrick Smith was excited to bring to downtown Spartanburg.

“For me, it was about being a part of all of the growth and everything going on downtown, being in the flow of what’s going on,” said Executive Director of SC Test Prep, Derrick Smith.

He opened a day before one that burns in a lot of memories.

“We cut the ribbon on this space the day before quarantine,” Smith told us.

From there, he told us things haven’t been easy. He believes the tents covering the road outside of his business, covering parking spots could be playing a role.

He’s not alone.

“I have two clients that are in their 90’s that still come to me, that still drive, that come downtown. They have no handicap near the salon, they can’t get to the salon,” Owner of At Stephen’s Hair Salon, Stephen Mills.

Just next door, Stephen Mills said it’s the biggest hit his business has seen in the over two decades he has sat nestled on this road.

“I can’t keep operating this way, it wouldn’t work for me. It just wouldn’t work for my business,” Mills said.

A portion of Main Street has been closed to create more outdoor dining options for restaurants when distancing guidelines limited indoor capacity. 7 News has brought you previous stories about restaurant owners expressing positivity for this option. However, a handful of retailers said they’re not getting the same number of customers or traffic.

Allen smith with OneSpartanburg, Inc. told 7 News, this is a fluid situation they’ve been working through and are focused on helping all businesses.

“Only community in South Carolina right now offering point-to-point free valet, free shuttle service so parking and maybe perceived inability to get to a certain business in downtown Spartanburg, that can be addressed,” said President & CEO of OneSpartanburg, Inc., Allen Smith.

Adding, their data shows pedestrian traffic in this area is actually where it should be. In fact, it showed foot traffic has gone way up in that area.

However, Derrick Smith said if things don’t change soon, his business won’t survive.

“I’m a month, maybe two months away from going totally out of business without just more traffic flowing through,” said Derrick Smith.

People with the city of Spartanburg couldn’t tell us how much longer this set up will continue on Main Street. However, that shuttle service will be starting Friday.

The tents have been on Main Street since May of last year. City leaders said they’re open to hearing this feedback from business owners to see how they can create more ways to help. Adding, additional free parking has been created in nearby lots.