Retired Greenville Co. K-9 Stryker passes away

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A retired Greenville County K-9, who served with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for over 7 years, has passed away.

The department posted on Facebook that Stryker died Tuesday night.

He served for 7.5 years before retiring in 2017 and was instrumental in the seizure of drugs and apprehension of criminals throughout his tenure, deputies said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stryker’s former handler, Master Deputy Matt Anderson and his family and all those who worked alongside our beloved Stryker throughout his decorated career,” the sheriff’s office posted.

The European imported Belgian Malinois was responsible for seizing over 38,000 grams of marijuana, just under 43 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 151 grams of methamphetamine and over 20 grams of heroin.

Stryker was also involved in the apprehension of 231 criminals and served 602 criminal arrest warrants.

Additionally, he helped locate and successfully seize 30 illegally possessed firearms and went on a total of 1,375 career deployments, deputies said.