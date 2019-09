GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPSA) – Greenville Police Department announced Thursday K-9 officer Rocky passed away.

Rocky (Greenville Police Department)

Rocky (Greenville Police Department)

Police said Rocky worked with the department for seven years. During his time with the department, he assisted in countless arrests, drug detection and money seizures.

Rocky was a loyal partner to his handler, Officer Burdette, and became a beloved member of his family following retirement, according to the department.