Retired Greenwood Co. bloodhound passes away, sheriff’s office says

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials announced the passing of one of their retired four-legged officers.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Blue, one of the sheriff’s office’s retired bloodhounds died from natural causes Tuesday morning at the home of his retirement family, where he had lived since his retirement in December 2017.

“GCSO would like to recognize “Blue” for his tireless hours of training and service to our office in the pursuit of missing persons and fleeing fugitives for all of Greenwood County. Thank you, ‘Blue.'”

