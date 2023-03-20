The Greenwood Police Department announced on social media on Monday that K-9 Cinty, a purebred black German Shepherd died on Friday,

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A former police K-9 has died.

The Greenwood Police Department announced on social media on Monday that K-9 Cinty, a purebred black German Shepherd died on Friday, March 17.

Born in the Netherlands in 2008, Cindy started her career with the police department in 2010. She was paired with Lt. Jason Budreau and assisted police in locating drugs, firearms and people.

She was also a regular sight at schools, playing with students and enjoying a good scratch behind the ears.

Cindy retired in 2019 due to health reasons and went to live with her Budreau.

“The loss of a k-9 partner is like losing a member of your family; our sincerest condolences go out to the Budreau family. K-9 Cindy; rest easy, girl. We have the watch from here,” the department said.