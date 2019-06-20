Retired police officer finds driver trapped, down embankment after 15 hours

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A retired law enforcement officer from the Upstate got the chance to be a hero once again.

“I was actually with the Blacksburg Police Department when I retired,” said Dana Allen.

After 23 years in law enforcement, including time with the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office and Gaffney PD, Allen keeps a curious mind.



“Whenever something’s not like you see it everyday you investigate,” Allen said.

His investigation led to a man’s rescue Tuesday off North Mountain Street in Blacksburg.

“As I started down the end of the driveway down there, I looked back to my right and I saw this camper cover laying off the edge of the road,” Allen said.

Allen said it wasn’t there the day before. When he checked it out, he heard a voice calling for help.



“It was real low and trembly,” recalled Allen.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said it was Timothy Garrett, of Shelby, trapped in his truck down the embankment.

“You couldn’t see the truck. It was so far down in the brush,” Allen said. “Once I heard him and realized what it was, I told him I’m not in shape to go down this embankment and get to you, but I said I will get you some help.”

Allen said he called 9-1-1, and first responders worked to rescue Garrett by 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 15 hours after he said the crash happened.

“Once you come around this curve, I can’t tell you how many wrecks there’s been,” Allen said.

Highway Patrol said the truck crashed 20-25 feet down the embankment and flipped, pinning Garrett inside.

“If it hadn’t been for the camper cover, I don’t think he would’ve been found,” said Allen.

It’s a discovery that may have saved a man’s life.

“I think it’s something anybody should do in that situation,” Allen said.

Thursday Spartanburg Regional Health officials said Garrett was in fair condition.