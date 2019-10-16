Retirement community hosts OlympiActs to stay active through healthy competition

It’s Active aging week and one Western North Carolina community is taking staying healthy, to the competitive level.

Tryon Estates, and Acts retirement life community is holding the OlympiActs.

Organizers said it’s a series of events in which residents from NC, SC, GA and Alabama, compete for the top spot.

Events include puzzle making, water volleyball, ping pong, corn hole and others.

Tryon Estates is located in Columbus, NC and is home to more than 300 residents 62 and older.

The community is welcome to watch the events on Thursday 10/17 from 9 AM until a medal ceremony at 1:30 PM. The address is 617 Laurel Lake Dr, Columbus, NC 28722