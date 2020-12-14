Retirement community plans for vaccine rollout in Upstate

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – This morning, less than one week after receiving FDA approval for their COVID-19 19 vaccine, Pfizer rolled out their first doses to states across the country.

Healthcare workers and nursing home staff are expected to be first in line, and next up senior citizens and other high risk groups.

Staff at Maple Brook Terrace, a retirement community in Mauldin for seniors, said they’re feeling excited about getting vaccinated.

“For the most part everyone is excited. There’s a little bit of apprehension for some of them, for others it’s ‘I’ll wait and see'” Babbitt said.

According to Carol Babbitt, they’ve had no COVID-19 cases so far since the community was built in August. Residents can come and go as they please but they have restrictions on gathering in common areas and check temperatures of those entering the building.

Babbitt said they have no set date for administering the vaccine but as soon as the Upstate receives their shipment for seniors, they plan to allow CVS Pharmacy to set up a mobile vaccine clinic in their parking lot.

“We are on the list to receive the vaccine, as soon as we know the residents will know,” Babbitt said.

