Retro Toy Convention comes to Greenville
Retro toys & cos play
Greenville, SC (WSPA) - Remember all those great games and action figures you played with as a kid? You may wish you had kept them in better condition. The inaugural Retro Toy Convention is being held in Greenville the weekend of November 17 and 18. The Toy Federation of Greer is hosting the event.
It's happening at the Embassy Suites, Saturday from 10am until 6pm and Sunday from 10am until 5pm.
