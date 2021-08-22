Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, hospitalized with Covid

Chicago, Ill (WSPA) – Civil Rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline, 77 tested positive for covid-19.
They’re both being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
Reverend Jackson, 79 was vaccinated back in January and he encourages other elderly people to get their shots.
A statement from his non-profit ‘Rainbow Push Coalition’ says doctors are currently monitoring their conditions.

