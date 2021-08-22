Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, hospitalized with Covid

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) - A celebration of life ceremony was held in Anderson on Saturday to honor a 12-year-old boy who died of cancer earlier this month.

Nick Reid died from a rare liver cancer earlier in August, but had the support of an entire community behind him. Nick's mom, Melissa, said he always wanted to be a fireman. And after hearing the news of his diagnosis several departments from all across the Upstate showed their support from flying a helmet in the helicopter with his name on it to putting him on the duty roster.