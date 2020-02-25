Reverend Jesse Jackson in South Carolina before the states primary

Simpsonville, SC (WSPA) – As the Palmetto State prepares for the Deomcratic primary. Greenville native and civil rights icon, Jesse Jackson made a special stop in the upstate today.

Reverend Jackson made a stop in Simpsonville, his goal is to encourage people to get registered and exercise their right to vote.

At Cedar Grove Baptist Church as the Reverend Jessie Jackson took to the pulpit, voters filled the pews to serve as the congregation.

The lifelong democrat is criss-crossing the state this week before South Carolina’s primary on Saturday.

“People cannot sleep this election, they must participate. Too long we didn’t have the right to vote, now we do.” Civil Rights Activist, Reverend Jesse Jackson said.

While many like Reverend Jackson fought for African Americans to have the right to vote, many don’t vote in either local or presidential elections.

“Every election is very important, because those are our lawmakers, that’s what we have to live by. The decisions those people make are what we have to live by.” voter, Lanita Drummond said.

“It’s a trust issue for most people in the south and you have to build that trust. they don’t just give it to you.” voter, Robert Anderson said.

Monday night’s meeting is about informaton and inspiration, but some say it’s time to change the play book when it comes to voter participation.

“If you start a voting process in middle school and carry it over to adulthood it will be alot easier.” Anderson said.

Bishop Tiangello Hill serves Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Simpsonville. He and his congregation opened the doors of the church for the community to hear the message about the importance of voting.

“He is apart of American History, what better influence than to have a patrioarc if you will in the civil rights movement in the voting rights act.” Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Bishop Tiangello Hill said.

The things Reverend Jackson has seen, the words he’s heard, brings gravity to his message for South Carolinians.

“Boeing is here and BMW is here, we have a chance we’ve never had before, so we must not go backwards.” Reverend Jackson said.

Encouraging people to get registered and to vote.