Review of South Carolina prison riot probe still ongoing

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Prosecutors are still working on their review of an investigation of a riot at a South Carolina prison that left seven inmates dead.



South Carolina Department of Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain told The Greenville News in a story published Tuesday that the review is ongoing. No one has been charged so far in the April 2018 violence at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. It was the worst U.S. prison riot in 25 years.



Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said last month that an internal investigation had been completed and would be sent to prosecutors.



Citing records it obtained, the Greenville News said at least 41 inmates at the prison have been investigated on suspicion of homicide. The newspaper said 12 of them were cleared of wrongdoing.



This story has been edited to clarify that prosecutors are still working on their review, not necessarily close to wrapping it up.



