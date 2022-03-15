GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The influence of the Revolutionary War can be seen throughout Gaffney and Cherokee County.

“We’re super proud to be the only county in the nation with three national parks that are all Revolutionary War,” said LeighAnn Moon, Gaffney’s Director of Marketing and Tourism.

The city and county hope to honor that legacy by building a Revolutionary War Discovery Center. It is expected to be an interactive attraction that will take visitors back in time.

“We want people to really experience the colonial period and sacrifices that were made for America’s freedom.”

The $6 million facility will be built at the historic Carnegie Library, which is just steps from downtown Gaffney and Gayle White’s antique shop, Pieces from the Past.

“I’ve been downtown for almost 40 years in the greater part of Gaffney,” said White.

When tourists come to town, White said her business benefits.

“Whenever they have [war] reenactments at Kings Mountain and Cowpens, I always get all the people who are participating. They come in and shop because they’re looking for antiques and like the old stuff.”

She said she expects the new museum will boost tourism.

“I just can’t wait,” said White. “There are going to be a lot of people and foot traffic downtown.”

“The economic study anticipates a minimum of 125,000 additional people in our downtown every year,” added Moon. “We’re really excited about what this will mean for our downtown.”

Moon said the goal is to begin construction on the center later this year and open to the public by 2025.