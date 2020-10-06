Rewa and contractors finish digging tunnel in DIG Greenville project

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dig-Greenville--WEB_1530028330122.jpg

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Renewable Water Resources is excited to announce the completion of their underground tunnel where piping will be laid as part of the DIG Greenville project.
This is REWA’s largest ever waste water conveyance project.
Project Manager Jason Gillaspie said this project has been in the works since 2018 and will address the city’s growing sewer needs for the next century.

The tunnel boring machine began digging in Cleveland Park in downtown Greenville and dug through granite about 100 feet underground over to Westfield Street near the Kroc center.

Now that the tunnel which is just over a mile long is finished, a 7 foot in diameter fiberglass pipe will be installed Gillespie said.

The project is slated for completion in spring of 2021

REWA Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DigGreenville/

DIG Greenville Facebook https://www.diggreenville.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories