ReWa passes resolution amid concerns about treatment facility in north Greenville County

TIGERVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Homeowners in northern Greenville County are concerned about development following an expanded sewer system in their area.

ReWa has been looking to update what they say is an outdated plant in the area. After months of back and forth, the utility company and residents have compromised.

Frederick Kissling is committed to keeping the Tigerville community rural.

“We’re threatened,” he said. “We’re thretened.”

In December, he and his neighbords said they learned ReWa was exploring options to revamp a treatment facility in the area.

“It went past anger,” Kissling said. “It went to rage, and I’m not alone.”

He and his neighbors were concerned an expanded sewer system would pave the way for more development. Right now a ReWa facility behind North Greenville University supports the campus and the nearby Cherokee Valley neighborhood.

Jimmy Epting has called the area home for decades. He said many felt like ReWa was going behind people’s backs in the planning process, but he’s glad both sides have now come to a resolution

“We believe that they’re doing what we asked pretty much, and we appreciate that very much,” Epting said.

Monday, the ReWa board unanimously passed a resolution that pledges not to expand the 300,000 gallon capacity of the new treatment facility. It also directs ReWa staff from developing any new plans to serve the Tigerville area beyond what the current plant does.

In a statement to 7News, a ReWa spokesperson says the resolution, “is a strong statement on ReWa’s commitment to fulfill our responsibilities, while also protecting and preserving the the rural quality of life in partnership with the residents in the north Greenville area.”

S.C. Sen. Tom corbin added the resolution to a bill currently in the state senate.

“I mean if it’s law it’s binding until the law you know when and if the law ever changes,” said S.C. Sen. Tom Corbin.

Kissling said he feels like the resolution is the best compromise with ReWa for now.

“I don’t trust any of them as far as I can throw them,” he said.