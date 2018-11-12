Reward for kidnapped NC teen rises to $20K
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - A total reward of $20,000 is being offered in the case of a 13-year-old girl kidnapped from a North Carolina mobile home park.
News outlets report Lumberton police announced Friday that Gov. Roy Cooper's office is offering $5,000 for information that leads to Hania Noelia Aguilar. The FBI is offering $15,000.
Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside last week to start a relative's SUV to prepare to leave for the bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.
The FBI says the SUV was found in Lumberton Thursday, several miles from the mobile home park. Police Chief Michael McNeill asked nearby residents to check their property for anything unusual.
Investigators are seeking help identifying a person seen on surveillance video near the scene.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Cherokee Co. School District to release test results amid mold concerns
- Upstate couple offers reward for missing monkey
- Don't fall for 'Secret Sister' scam on Facebook
- Man arrested in shooting at Keenan Barbershop in Union
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Latest: GOP senator won't comment on 'hanging' remark
- 2 dogs abandoned at 'freezing cold' dog park in NC
- Frontier pilots could be close to reaching new contract
- Woman raped in church parking lot in Union
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.