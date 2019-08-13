Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Anderson Co. church vandalism case

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials announced a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing an area church.

We reported earlier that Fairview United Methodist Church, located at 200 E. Church St., was vandalized Saturday.

Vandals reportedly broke 24 windows in the church and toppled and damaged 24 headstones at the adjoining cemetery.

The sheriff’s office is now offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 864-260-4400.