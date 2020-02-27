Reward offered for information leading to arrest in 2017 Anderson motorcycle death

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a motorcycle death.

Anderson Area Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of persons responsible for the death of Millard Conrad Earl who died in a motorcycle crash in Honea Path in 2017.



On the morning of July 22, 2017, Junior Smith was traveling towards Anderson on Highway 252 when someone may have been chasing him as he rode his motorcycle through a road closure and into a pile of debris.

According to Crimestoppers officials, Smith died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash and questions surrounding the event remain.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore has been investigating the incident and is asking anyone who may have information about it to please come forward.

In addition to the $1,000 reward being offered by Anderson Area Crimestoppers, the family of Mr. Smith has raised an additional $1,000 making the total amount available for possible reward, $2,000.

If you have information about this incident, you’re asked to submit an anonymous tip using any of these methods:

1) Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372)

2) Submit a tip using the online tip form here.

3) Using the Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app found here: http://p3intel.com/mobile.htm



All tips submitted through Crimestoppers are anonymous and treated with utmost confidentiality.

Tips submitted directly to law enforcement agencies are NOT eligible for Crimestoppers rewards. If your tip leads to the arrest of a suspect, you may be eligible for a reward.