Reward offered for information on missing Old Fort man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a reward is being offered for information about an Old Fort man who has been missing since November.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Joseph Mark Loftis, 40, was reported as missing on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and hasn’t been seen by his family in several weeks.

Sheriff’s Office officials said they have followed up on leads and conducted several searches for Loftis, but have not been able to find him.

He is described as being 6-foot-5 inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of Loftis.

Anyone with information in regard to Loftis’ whereabouts is asked to call Det. Billie Brown at 828-652-2237.