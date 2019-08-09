Reward offered for information on theft case in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for help in finding the people responsible for the theft of multiple items, including a truck and a lawnmower in the county last month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a burglary call in the 300 block of Dare Drive in Seneca on July 30.

When they arrived on-scene, they found that a champagne-colored 1999 Toyota Tacoma with a South Carolina license plate of DIJ917, a Hustler zero-turn Fast Track riding lawnmower, “Wildgame” game camera model and an Ultra Plus 32GB SanDisk SD card, had been stolen.

Someone in the county was able to take a picture of the stolen truck, which was seen in the Walhalla area. Deputies were told that a man in his 30s and a thin female with blonde pigtails were inside the truck.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111.

According to the release, a $1,000 cash reward is being offered for any tip leading to an arrest. An additional reward of up to $5,000 is being offered privately for information leading to the recovery of a truck, along with the positive identification and arrests of suspects in this case.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-724-6372).

