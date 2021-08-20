Richland School District 2 files petition to temporarily block mask mandate ban

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Richland School District Two has filed a petition asking the state Supreme Court to block Proviso 1.108 (Mask Mandate Prohibition) until a final order is issued concerning the constitutionality of the proviso.
The motion requests the South Carolina Supreme Court to issue a temporary injunction to Respondents named in the motion directing them not to enforce the challenged portions of the Appropriations Act of 2021-22 until a final order is issued concerning the constitutionality of the mask mandate prohibition.
“We are hopeful that the S.C. Supreme Court will grant our request for declaratory and injunctive relief, enabling our district to fulfill our most important obligation to our families — providing a safe and healthy learning environment for all students. The Richland School District Two Board of Trustees, Superintendent and district leaders remain steadfast in our commitment to doing all we can to keep our students and employees safe and our schools open so that our students can receive the highest quality education from face-to-face instruction. We believe masks keep our students and employees safe by reducing the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. DHEC continue to identify this as a critical strategy in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis